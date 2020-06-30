4 adults, 1 child injured in fiery Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least five people, including one child, were injured in a fiery Orange County crash, according to fire rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday that the crash took place near Silver Star Road and Golf Club Parkway.

Update: Final patient count is 5 (4 adults/1 pediatric) transported. https://t.co/6KzAEIzRcJ — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 30, 2020

After the initial crash, one vehicle was on fire, at least one victim was trapped in a vehicle and at least one other victim had been ejected from a vehicle, fire rescue officials said. Crews were able to put out the flames before they started worked to remove the trapped victim or victims, according to the tweet.

All five victims, including the child, were taken to nearby hospitals following the crash, officials said. It’s unclear whether anyone else or any additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

