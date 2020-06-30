Crayola Experience to reopen in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Crayola Experience is ready to burst with color come July 1.

The venue will reopen after the coronavirus outbreak forced the attraction to shut its doors in March.

Families will be allowed to visit the Orlando attraction in the Florida Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at half capacity. Guests will be able to watch color come to life with enhanced safety guidelines.

Employees and guests will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks. Guests will be asked to use clear bags for personal belongings and encouraged to book reservations as the attraction is utilizing a new timed-ticket entry system.

The Crayola Experience has also modified some of its activities and included additional signage in the interest of social distancing. The indoor interactive experience says its also enhanced its cleaning and sanitation protocols and installed additional hand sanitizer stations.

[RELATED: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment files for bankruptcy protection, pauses performances during COVID-19 pandemic | Waterpark Aquatica Orlando back to regular hours in July]

“We’ve developed a reopening plan that includes best practices from attraction industry experts so our guests can enjoy their time with us even with the additional measures we’ve put in place,” said Victoria Lozano, SVP & GM-Crayola Attractions and Retail.

Annual pass and valid general admission ticket expirations have been extended, and to welcome new guests, Crayola Experience Orlando is replacing its full-price admission ticket with a 2020 Unlimited Pass. The $24.99 ticket purchased this year starting July 1 will be good for unlimited visits to any Crayola Experience attraction through the end of 2020.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and are thrilled to welcome families back to the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience where they can express their creativity and create lasting memories,” Lozano said.

Annual pass and valid general admission ticket expirations have been extended, and to welcome new guests, Crayola Experience Orlando is replacing its full-price admission ticket with a 2020 Unlimited Pass. The $24.99 ticket purchased this year starting July 1 will be good for unlimited visits to any Crayola Experience attraction through the end of 2020.

To learn more about how the Crayola Experience is working to keep guests safe during the pandemic, click here.