Waterpark Aquatica Orlando back to regular hours in July

Sea World’s water park Aquatica Orlando will begin offering reservations seven days week in July after reopening earlier this month following a 3-month closure due to the coronavirus.

SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove Parks in Orlando reopened on June 11 in a limited capacity and with limited days of operation.

Beginning July 2, Aquatica Orlando will go back to its normal schedule of seven days a week.

Park guests will still need to purchase tickets online and make a reservation. Aquatica is offering 40% of admission currently but for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased at Aquatica.com/orlando/tickets/ but guests also need to make reservation, even if they are annual pass holders.

SeaWorld’s other parks are still open on certain days of the week.