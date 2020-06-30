Kissimmee man scratches his way to $1 million top prize

The Central Florida scratch-off winners just keep coming.

Alfonso Rangel Noguera, 41, won the $1 million top prize on the Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The Kissimmee man purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3300 West Carroll Street in Kissimmee.

Noguera elected to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000. The retailer will also receive a bonus commission of $2,000.

The $5 scratch-off game launched in January 2019 and has overall odds of winning of 1 in 3.97, lottery officials said.