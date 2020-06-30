Truck driver killed in crash on I-95 in Brevard County after tire separates, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old man died Tuesday after his truck crashed into the treeline on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a truck tractor was going north on I-95 at mile marker 223 around 4 p.m. when the tire tread separated and he lost control of the vehicle.

According to the crash report, the truck crashed into the treeline and overturned.

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

The driver is from Orange Park but his name has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.