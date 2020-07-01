Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Orlando Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the city of Orlando plans to open additional, free mobile coronavirus testing sites next week.

COVID-19 mobile testing sites will operate on Wednesday at various locations throughout the city. No symptom criteria need to be met and testing is free to everyone, but appointments are required.

The first drive-thru site opens July 8 at Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place. People can begin making appointments for that site on Thursday.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test

Orlando Fire Department first responders will test people who remain in their vehicles. The nasal swab samples will be processed by GENETWORx lab. Results should be provided after five days.

If residents don’t get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850.583.2419.

Additional pedestrian-friendly accessible testing sites will be announced soon.