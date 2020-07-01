Study: Bandanas are least effective DIY face mask

Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different nonmedical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

They "delivered" a sneeze or cough from a mannequin head wearing varying face coverings and used lasers to detect respiratory droplets.

The results showed that droplets from an uncovered cough were able to travel more than 8 feet.

Droplets from a bandana-covered cough traveled 3 feet.

With a folded cotton handkerchief, droplets traveled 1 foot, 3 inches, and with the cone-style masks, they traveled about 8 inches.

Stitched-quilting fabric masks were the most effective, with droplets traveling 2.5 inches.

