WATCH LIVE: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer hosts mask awareness event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health experts and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer agree it’s time to “mask up” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the disease that continues to cause havoc across Florida and around the world.

Dyer, along with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, is asking residents to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Both leaders will host a “mask up” information event at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Face covers prevent droplets that carry the virus from spreading from your nose and mouth to others.

Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties have all enacted mask ordinances that require face coverings while people are in public. While Orange and Osceola mandates are ongoing, Seminole County’s began Wednesday.