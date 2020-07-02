Why coronavirus is breaking out in workplace break rooms in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they’re seeing some cases of the coronavirus being spread in workplace break rooms.

“It looks like it’s because it’s the space that we go to relax and talk and be together at work,” Dr. Raul Pino said. “People are taking their masks off to eat and socialize, and we’re finding a little bit of that.”

Pino said it’s important to keep those spaces clean, wear your mask until you’re ready to eat, and don’t spend too much time there.

He said his researchers are not finding as many hotspots in the county, explaining coronavirus is more community spread, right now.

That’s why, he said, it’s still very important to get tested, but he said he’s heard some people complain it’s taken more than one week to find out if their results came back positive or negative.

“Results should be as fast as possible -- at least 24 to 48 hours, he said.

Pino pointed to the large number of people getting tested each day at the Orange County Convention Center -- the largest test site in the state, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Numbers provide by officials at the test site show 50,275 people have been tested for the coronavirus at the site since it opened, and 8,132 people have been tested for the antibody.

In recent weeks, some people have complained to News 6 about the amount of time it’s taken to find out their results.

Pino said he was working to acquire rapid test kits for the site, which could show results in as little as 15 minutes.

In the meantime, he’s urging people to find a test site that’s convenient for them, get tested, and if they feel ill to stay at home.