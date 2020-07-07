CDC says schools can minimize risk of COVID-19 when students return

Senior administration officials with the White House held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the reopening of America's schools.

During the phone call, the director of the Centers for Disease Control talked about the importance for students to have the option of in-person learning in the fall.

"It's important to consider schools as high priority settings in the community given the unique and critical role they play in our society," Dr. Robert Redfield said.

The discussion came after the American Academy of Pediatrics recently supported a goal of having students physically present in school for the coming school year.

"We do believe there are a variety of different strategies that schools can adopt that really minimize the risk in opening these schools quite safely," Redfield said.

Ultimately, the decision for reopening rests in the hands of state and local officials.

On Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order requiring school districts to offer the option for in-person learning in the fall.

Administration officials said support would be offered on the federal level for schools to follow best practices for reopening safely.

“Our goal right now is to work hand in hand with the local jurisdictions now to help let them see the best ways to reopen these schools in a safe way,” Redfield said.