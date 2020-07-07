Orange County cancels in-person graduations due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All in-person graduations for Orange County high schools have been canceled due to an increase of coronavirus cases, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the district.

Orange County Public Schools cited the decision was due to the strong resurgence of COVID-19 within the county and was in the interest of student safety.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported within the county. Orange County has seen hundreds of new cases over the last five days, according to Florida Department of Health numbers.

OCPS announced the decision was made with guidance from the county’s top public health official Dr. Raul Pino.

The district has already made families aware that 2020 graduates will not be walking the stage.

OCPS previously postponed ceremonies, saying virtual options would be available for schools. It was unclear if all schools in the district would be hosting virtual commencement.

