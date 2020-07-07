State Attorney files charges against man accused of camping on Disney’s Discovery Island

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Attorney Aramis Ayala has filed formal charges against the man accused of camping on Disney’s Discovery Island during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard J. McGuire has been charged with trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, according to court records.

In April, Deputies said they were called to the 4300 block of World Drive after McGuire was seen at Disney.

Disney World was closed at the time.

Investigators said deputies looked for McGuire on the ground, by helicopter, and by boat before finding him.

Court records show McGuire told investigators he was sleeping inside one of the buildings on the island.

Deputies said he told investigators he was not aware the property was closed.

He was ordered to not return to any Disney World property.