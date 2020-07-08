Marion deputies fear man accused of giving drugs to juveniles could have more victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they recently arrested a man accused of taking juveniles to his home and providing them with prescription drugs but they’re still worried he could have more victims out there.

Sheriff Billy Woods posted a message on Facebook as part of Wanted by Woods Wednesday, a segment usually used to highlight wanted fugitives in hopes of gathering tips from the community.

“We are doing things a little differently today, instead of looking for a criminal, we are looking victims of a man who took advantage of children,” the post read.

Frank Calabria, 64, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child abuse, delivering drugs to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and depriving custody of a minor. Deputies said he brought juveniles into his room at his home, gave them pills and made sexually inappropriate comments.

“Due to victim statements, we believe Frank has more victims out there,” Woods wrote.

The Facebook post included a video showing Calabria being taken into custody.

“Victimizing children is not something I will tolerate. Children need to be protected and I will seek justice for anyone that Frank has victimized,” Woods said.

Now, the sheriff is asking any victim or any parent who knows their child had contact with Calabria to call 352-732-9111.