18 Orange County Public Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday, 18 Orange County Public Schools employees are on medical leave after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman with the agency said.

“In all cases, we work with the Department of Health to assist with contact tracing. Employees who had direct contact with an employee who has COVID-19 are notified,” a statement read.

Due to privacy concerns, information was not provided on whether the employees are teachers or work in another capacity at OCPS. The agency that oversees the local public school system has a total of 4,529 12-month employees.

The news came days after the state ordered all public schools to reopen for in-person learning for the fall semester, which begins in August.

The Orange County School Board has laid out three options for students for the upcoming academic year: face-to-face learning, virtual school or innovative learning that will involve online classes that follow the same schedule as on-campus classes.

Other recommendations from the board include maximizing distance between individuals as much as possible, creating partitions between student work places and prioritizing cleaning.

The school board plans to vote on the recommendations next week. You can read more about that here.