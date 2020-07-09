COVID-19 testing extended at Barnett Park in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For the next two weeks, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at Barnett Park in Pine Hills thanks to Orange County Health Services.

Up to 500 people are expected to be tested at the site at 4801 W. Colonial Dr. each day. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 through July 17 then again July 20 through July 24.

Any Orange County resident 18 years of age or older can get tested for free, regardless of whether they have symptoms, as long as they make an appointment first.

After being tested, residents will receive a free packet of face masks and hand sanitizer.

Appointments can be made online by going to OCFL.net/BarnettPark. Appointments are open for the first week of testing now while appointments for the week of July 20 will open later next week.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.