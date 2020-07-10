79ºF

Police block Orlando streets over suspicious device

Bomb squad called to OBT and Gore Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A suspicious device is reported in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have blocked off a busy intersection Friday morning due to a suspicious device at a 7-Eleven.

Police have taped off the area around Orange Blossom Trail and Gore Street, just south of State Road 408.

“Our units are working a suspicious package at 901 S OBT, the 7/11,” OPD tweeted. “Currently, Northbound/Southbound OBT and Eastbound and Westbound Gore street are shut down. Please use alternate routes.”

The bomb squad is investigating the device.

