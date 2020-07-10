Police block Orlando streets over suspicious device

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have blocked off a busy intersection Friday morning due to a suspicious device at a 7-Eleven.

Police have taped off the area around Orange Blossom Trail and Gore Street, just south of State Road 408.

“Our units are working a suspicious package at 901 S OBT, the 7/11,” OPD tweeted. “Currently, Northbound/Southbound OBT and Eastbound and Westbound Gore street are shut down. Please use alternate routes.”

The bomb squad is investigating the device.

Bomb squad is here at Woods Ave. & Gore after OPD says a suspicious package was left at 7/11

@news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/jkxorCcSal — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 10, 2020

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Our units are working a suspicious package at 901 S OBT, the 7/11. Currently, Northbound/Southbound OBT and Eastbound and Westbound Gore street are shut down. Please use alternate routes. We will provide an update once the investigation concludes. pic.twitter.com/3l8Xt9jrRr — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 10, 2020

#breaking: Large police presence OBT & Gore. Streets are blocked avoid the area. Working to find out more. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/jG7NLv2SC9 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 10, 2020

