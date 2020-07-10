Rollins College plans to welcome students back in September with changes

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Rollins College, a private university in Winter Park, plans to begin conducting on-campus classes this fall after closing its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College officials posted an overview Friday of what students can expect when they return, including a reduced tuition for those who elect for virtual-only learning and new safety measures.

According to a news release, the plans are still in development and may change because the situation with the coronavirus is fluid.

Due to the travel restrictions, international students will not be able to return to Rollins for the fall semester and should reach out to the Office of International Student and Scholar Services to request virtual learning and obtain advice on the process for maintaining or regaining their immigration status no later than Aug. 15.

For students who opt-in for on-campus classes this semester, they can expect smaller classes sizes, including assigned seating and six feet between seats. Students will also need to wear masks during class, which will be provided in a “wellness kit” from the college.

For the 2020-21 academic year, classes for students in the College of Liberal Arts and the Hamilton Holt School begin Sept. 14. The last day of finals will be Dec.18. Rollins will not have a traditional fall break in October and will celebrate Thanksgiving Day and the day after as a break, according to the school.

Due to COVID-19, physical education activity courses will not be offered for this academic year. The Health and Wellness Competency for the College of Liberal arts has been suspended for all current students and all sections of both Health and Wellness and PEA are cancelled in the fall and spring.

For students who elect to attend all classes virtually, they will receive a grant of $2,500. Should all students need to move to virtual learning due to the virus, the grant will be pro-rated and awarded to all students.

Should a student become ill during the semester they can attend virtually.

To see the full plan for the fall semester from Rollins College, click here.