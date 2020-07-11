WATCH LIVE at 12:45: Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update

The Florida Department of Health announced that they have found 10,360 new positive coronavirus cases in Florida.

The news comes as Walt Disney World reopens to the public after being closed for months.

The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May when cases seemed to drop.

The new cases announced Saturday bring Florida’s overall total to 254,511 since early March.

The Florida Department of Health data shows 18,023 have received hospital care due to the virus. The state also reported a total of 4,197 deaths since March.

The daily positivity rate, which is the number of new positive cases compared to those tested on a given day, hit a new record Thursday at 18.39% and on Friday it was 12.7%, according to the DOH.

Over seven days the positivity rate has averaged 14.9%. Most health officials agree the rate should be below 10% to show a downward trend.

Below is the state dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here are four things to know about COVID-19 Saturday:

1. Disney World Reopens: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus. Disney’s new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing.

2. UCF-area bar gets alcohol license reinstated: A bar near the University of Central Florida that had its alcohol license suspended after both patrons and employees tested positive for COVID-19 is back in good graces as of Friday. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the agency that revoked Knight’s Pub license in late June, issued an order vacating the suspension on Friday.

3. Florida governor resists ordering masks: A doctor’s group gathered outside the Governor’s mansion in Tallahassee on Friday morning to urge him to issue an order mandating the use of face masks statewide. Physicians for Social Responsibility said it had gathered more than 1,000 signatures from physicians across Florida calling for the mandatory use of masks in public places as an important step in controlling the spread of the virus. In most of the state’s heavily populated areas, local mask orders are already in place.

4. Banner flies over Central Florida: A pilot flew a banner over Central Florida Friday urging the public to wear a mask. It reads, “Stop Whining. Wear The Mask. Save Lives.” Remy Colin said the banner his plane carries over the skies of Central Florida is part of a personal mission. Colin said his uncle tested positive for the coronavirus right after attending a soccer match in New York.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 3,237 133 28 186 13 Flagler 473 17 5 43 2 Lake 2,394 96 27 147 2 Marion 1,403 96 15 159 9 Orange 16,630 482 80 549 13 Osceola 3,861 203 31 218 4 Polk 6,983 372 138 565 13 Seminole 4,083 116 23 205 5 Sumter 622 33 18 81 2 Volusia 3,634 180 77 304 16

