Driver killed in crash after car overturns in Mount Dora, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on County Road 448A Monday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he lost control of the car.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving on County Road 448A near Ruth Street in Mount Dora around 4:25 a.m. when for an unknown reason he lost control of the sedan, according to FHP troopers.

The car left the road, hit two trees and overturned, according to the FHP crash report.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation.