Look up: It’s Jupiter’s moment to shine

The July astronomical events continue in the night sky overnight into Tuesday and this time, it’s Jupiter’s moment in the limelight.

Monday night and into early Tuesday morning Jupiter is expected to reach “opposition.”

This means that Jupiter will be at its closest approach to Earth, opposite of the sun.

At that time, Earth will be sandwiched in between Jupiter and the Sun, hence the term “opposition.” This alignment happens about every 13 months.

When the sun begins to set to our west, Jupiter will rise from the east and continuing to shine bright through the night. It will climb to its highest spot in the sky at midnight and then set in the west around sunrise Tuesday morning eastern time.

The solar system’s biggest planet will be at its peak brightest between midnight and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Across Central Florida, drier air in place will allow for mostly clear skies Tuesday morning. Some areas in our southern zones might have a few more clouds but should have enough clearing to catch a glimpse of the gassy planet.

About a week later, it’s Saturn’s time to shine. Click here to see what other astronomical events are expected this month.