LIVE UPDATES: Orange County proposal would push back start of school year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County School Board will meet Tuesday to finalize the county’s plan to send students back to school either in-person or virtually in August as COVID-19 continues to plague Florida and the world.

The school board session begins at noon. During the meeting, the board is expected to vote on the 2020-2021 reopening plan. The board previously discussed health and safety protocols, learning options and what to do in case of a school-related COVID-19 case during an 11-hour work session last week.

The Orange County School Board has laid out three options for students for the upcoming academic year: face-to-face learning, virtual school or innovative learning that will involve online classes that follow the same schedule as on-campus classes.

Eighteen Orange County school employees have tested positive for the virus, according to the district. In Orange County, nearly 19,000 people have tested positive for the respiratory illness since March, including 83 fatalities.

The vote is expected to happen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the board goes over the detailed plans for the upcoming school year just weeks away.

Follow live updates below from News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

6:55 a.m.

Orange County Public Schools announced that a new proposal to push back the start of the school year will be discussed Tuesday at the board meeting.

The proposal would move the start of the school year to August 21. Currently, the plan is to start school on August 10.

In addition, the district’s Innovative plan option, also known as LaunchEd@Home, will allow students to spend part of the week at school and part at home.

School officials said details will be sent to employees and parents Tuesday morning and will be available on the district’s website.