2 Central Florida men win $1 million scratch-off top prize

Two lucky men in Central Florida scratched their way to a million dollars.

John Harris of Melbourne and Mikenson Brezillard of Orlando were those two big scratch-off winners.

Harris claimed the $1 million top prize on The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game and took the one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, Florida Lottery officials said.

Harris’ ticket was purchased from Walmart Market at 3950 North Wickham Road in Melbourne. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Brezillard, 32, also claimed $1 million by playing the $5,000,000 Cashword Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was bought by Brezillard from Quick Stop at 708 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

It costs $20 to play $5,000,000 Cashword, which launched in May. The odds are winning are 1 in 2.91, according to lottery officials.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off $30 game started in February and the overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.79.