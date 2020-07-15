Everything you need to know about Osceola County’s back-to-school plan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Osceola County school leaders are working to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 academic year with adjusted learning options.

Osceola County Public Schools has been working on details to reopen for in-person learning after the Florida Department of Education issued an executive order telling schools to physically reopen come August.

Here’s what you need to know about the district’s back-to-school plan:

Start date: Aug. 24

The Osceola County School Board voted Tuesday night to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

Click here to see how the school calendar has changed with the new school start date.

Learning options

The district is allowing parents to choose from the following three learning options:

Face-to-face instruction at school with health and safety precautions in place Digital learning with their assigned school with a traditional school day schedule Virtual learning for students to allow learning during non-traditional school hours

The district’s website shows in-depth plans for each option.

*NOTE: Traditional VPK and ESE VPK will only be offered face-to-face due to the state restricts digital to 25% of the program, according to the school district’s website.

Learning option deadline: July 15

Parents will need to decide which style of learning each of their children will be taking part in and notify the county of their decision by July 15.

Once parents have decided whether their student will be learning at school with face-to-face instruction, from home with the digital learning option or through Osceola Virtual School, they will need to fill out the correct form for their respective top choices and confirm their decision by signing up for their preferred learning style using the forms located on this page.

County officials have advised parents who do not know their child’s student ID number or have an incoming Kindergartner to enter a “0″ in the Student ID field of their learning style decision form.

*NOTE: Parents who choose to send their student back to school for face-to-face instruction and would like to have them take the bus to and/or from school will need to make note of that on their learning style sign-up form.

If parents would like to make a change to their child’s learning style after the school year begins, they will need to communicate that request to the school’s administration as soon as possible, as it will take one week’s notice to make the change, according to the school district.

Enhanced coronavirus-related health and safety measures

If parents opt for in-person learning, students will have to follow increased health and safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Below are a few topics of which parents should be aware:

Face coverings

The county’s back-to-school protocol for face-to-face instruction will rely heavily on face coverings for both students and staff, according to district officials.

Each student and staff member will be issued five prepackaged cloth washable masks when they return to school but the county will allow students to wear any mask as long as it’s not distracting. Face shields are also acceptable.

Students will be allowed to remove the face coverings once inside the classroom as long as students are sitting four feet apart, facing the same direction in class and working independently.

*NOTE: Accommodations for face covering protocols can be made for students based on their individual health needs. Click here to learn more.

Social distancing

In addition to wearing masks, all students on campus will need to practice social distancing, particularly when going to and from class. Inside the classrooms, desks will be spaced out so there is four feet between each one.

Movement on campus

In order to maintain social distance and limit contact on campus, there will be changes to how students get from one place to another on campus and how often they change classes.

According to the school district, students in VPK through fifth grade will remain with their classmates all day, with special area teachers traveling to them when possible. Middle and high school students will follow one-directional signs in hallways and on stairways.

Monitor symptoms

District officials are asking parents to do their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by regularly doing temperature checks on their children and screening them for other COVID-19 symptoms before they leave for school.

Anyone who has been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting any of the following symptoms should stay home from school, county officials said in a back-to-school video:

fever of 100.4 degrees or higher

cough

shortness of breath

loss of taste and smell

If a student has to stay home for an extended period of time, their school will work with them so they’re able to participate in assignments using take-home packets or virtual learning.

Classroom sanitization

The county has implemented a comprehensive school cleaning and sanitizing plan that will be followed by custodial teams throughout the district. The full plan can be found here.

FAQs

Details about what plans are in place should a student, teacher or other staff member at your child’s school test positive for COVID-19, as well as a full list of other important information parents should make note of before school resumes can be found on the school district’s list of frequently asked questions.

The Osceola County School District’s full Back-to-School Guide for Parents and Students can be found below or by clicking here: English | Spanish