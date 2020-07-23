Osceola County pushes back start date for high school football

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The start of several fall sports, including football, has been pushed back for public schools in Osceola County, officials announced Thursday.

“The Osceola School District has joined other Central Florida school districts in the goal of providing opportunities for student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic through adjustments to the fall sports season calendars as follows, which are fluid based on the safety of student-athletes thus subject to change,” officials said in a news release.

There will be no preseason contests, and high schools in Osceola County will not participate in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s State Series for football and volleyball.

“The delay in our athletic schedules for fall sports will allow schools to safely open, and still allow our student-athletes and coaches to complete their seasons with safety precautions in place as conditions allow,” Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said.

Earlier this week, the FHSAA voted to allow the start of athletics on the originally scheduled date of July 27, but school districts were permitted to adjust their schedules as needed.

Here’s the new calendar for each fall sport in Osceola County:

Football

First practice - Week of September 7

First contest - Week of September 21

Last contest - Week of November 16

Bonus week - Week of November 23 (Regional Semifinals) and Week of November 30 (Regional Championship)

Cross Country

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 16

State Series starting October 19

Golf

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 5

State Series starting October 12

Swimming

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 12

State Series starting October 19

Volleyball

First practice - Week of September 7

First contest - Week of September 21

Last contest - Week of November 2

Bonus week - Week of November 9

Bowling

First practice - Week of August 10

First contest - Week of August 24

Last contest - Week of October 12

State series - TBA

The district said bonus weeks for football and volleyball will serve as an opportunity to provide regional post-season events, such as regional championship-caliber tournaments, matches, events and bowl games.”