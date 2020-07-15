OCPS school board member said her vote depends on what community wants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board member Johanna Lopez said her vote will not necessarily be what she wants, but rather what the community wants and those she represents.

“I have to be their voice, this is not what I like, what I don’t like, what I’m in favor of; I believe that the majority of my parents and teachers are advocating for not opening the schools, so I have to support them and I have to be the voice of my community,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she's willing to lose her seat on the board, if it means voting in favor of what teachers and parents want.

“I’m willing to lose my seat, and, because I think that life has a value; I think that life is more valuable than anything else,” she said.

Lopez said she is still unsure how the vote will end up on Friday, and said she would still like to have more conversations on when to start school and the innovative learning option.

Orange County Public Schools said the innovative option allows students to follow a traditional bell schedule.

OCPS said it provides a livestream of classes, so kids at home can follow along with the kids in the classroom.

Additionally, OCPS said the innovative option also allows students to do part of the week in school and part at home.

News 6 also spoke with the parent of an OCPS student, who said he has concerns.

James Barone said he was at yesterday's board meeting and spoke during public comment.

He said he has a son who’s turning 7 and said they’ve made the decision to have him learn from home.