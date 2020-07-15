WATCH LIVE: Volusia School Board meets to review reopening plan

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Volusia County school leaders are working to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 academic year with adjusted learning options.

School leaders around the state have been working on details to reopen campuses for in-person learning after the Florida Department of Education issued an executive order telling schools to physically reopen in August for at least five days a week.

The Volusia County School Board will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday beginning at 3:30 p.m. to develop a plan to reopen school campuses with safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board will look over the plan and listen to one hour of public comment. To register for public comment during the virtual meeting, people can call 386-734-7190 extension 20236.

Some Central Florida school districts, including Polk and Seminole counties, have pushed their start dates to allow for more preparation time for students as well as to monitor the current COVID-19 situation. All Florida school campuses moved to virtual-only learning in March when the first cases of the illness behind the global pandemic began appearing in Florida.

According to the 2020-2021 school calendar, Volusia students go back to school on Aug. 17. It’s not clear if that date still stands due to the coronavirus.

Watch the meeting live in the video player at the top of this story and follow updates below.

4 p.m.

The school board unanimously approved the use of $380,000 in federal CARES Act funding for the Early Learning Coalition Rising Kindergarten Program, designed to get rising Kindergartners up to speed before they enter the school system.

The board also approved funding to purchase new technology devices for teachers that will help them better handle virtual instruction to students.

3:30 p.m.

The board will present the plan, take one hour of public comment and then they’ll have to reconvene to vote on the final plan to reopen schools.

It’s possible the board may have to hold an emergency meeting to vote on the plan next week.

Here is the full agenda.