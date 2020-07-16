90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

1 injured in explosion near hand sanitizer facility in Titusville

Victim taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with burn-related injuries

Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

Tags: Brevard County, hand sanitizer
One person was taken to ORMC as a trauma alert for burns.
One person was taken to ORMC as a trauma alert for burns.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured Thursday in an explosion near a Titusville facility that produces hand sanitizer, officials said.

The explosion happened around noon at Ocean Potion at 1419 Chaffee Drive.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with burn-related injures, Titusville fire officials said.

State fire marshals will investigate the explosion, TFD tweeted.

Copyright 2020 by Florida Today - All rights reserved.