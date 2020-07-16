1 injured in explosion near hand sanitizer facility in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured Thursday in an explosion near a Titusville facility that produces hand sanitizer, officials said.
The explosion happened around noon at Ocean Potion at 1419 Chaffee Drive.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with burn-related injures, Titusville fire officials said.
State fire marshals will investigate the explosion, TFD tweeted.
Titusville Fire responded to the report of an explosion at 1419 Chaffee Dr., Unit 101, with assistance from @BCFRpio . One person transported to ORMC as a trauma alert for burns. There are no other injures or fire. SFM enroute. pic.twitter.com/8cto02YZlw— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 16, 2020