Everything you need to know about Sumter County’s back-to-school plan

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Sumter County school leaders are working to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 academic year with adjusted learning options.

The school board is still working on the final plans.

Here’s what you need to know about the district’s back to school plan:

Start date: Aug. 10

The tentative start date for the upcoming school year is on Aug. 10.

Click here to see how the school calendar has changed with the new school start date.

Learning Options

The district has provided three options for parents to pick from:

1. Traditional: The school day will follow standard bell times and the standard schedule. The district will encourage face coverings on campus and make sure any students and staff members who are not feeling well do not go to campus.

2. E-Learning: Students will sign in and attend school online and will follow standard school schedule and bell times. Attendance will be taken daily.

*Note: Students will have the option to return to the Face-to-Face Learning option in January 2021.

3. Virtual: The district said virtual learning is designed for students who want to attend school online at their own pace. Students normally work on assignments in non-traditional hours.

Learning Option Deadline: July 23

The deadline for parents to pick one of the options above is July 23. The district said the time period will give schools the data and time needed to ensure all plans are ready for the school year.

Parents can pick an option at this link.

Enhanced coronavirus-related health and safety measures

Public health on campus

Social distancing will be practiced to the greatest extent possible, according to school officials. Signs will posted throughout schools reminding kids to wash their hands. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout each school.

Cleaning will be increased at each school and group gatherings will be limited, according to the school board.

Face coverings will be encouraged on campus. Any student who is sick will be asked to not come to school.

School bus safety

Face coverings will be required on the bus and high-touched areas will be cleaned between runs. Hand sanitizer will be available on the bus. Each bus will be disinfected each day.

Elementary schools

Students will spend time on campus with students in their class. Interaction with students from other classes will be limited.

Secondary schools

Each school will have a plan to discourage large gatherings in the hallways and common areas. The number of kids allowed in the cafeteria, media center and gymnasium will be reduced.

Click Here to read SCPS’ entire reopening plan.