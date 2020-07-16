The Villages doctor urges people to take precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Almost a fifth of Florida’s new positive coronavirus cases are in Central Florida.

The recent rise in cases prompted Dr. Sanjay Shah at Premier Medical Associates to remind everyone about precautions that should be taken.

"Be safe, wear a mask, be safe for your fellow man," he said.

Shah sees firsthand the rise in daily positive cases for coronavirus over the past month in The Villages, which is located in three counties: Sumter County, Lake County and Marion County.

From June 12 to June 18, Lake County recorded 228 new positive coronavirus cases.

One month later, Lake County recorded 828 new positive coronavirus cases from July 10 through July 16.

From June 12 to June 18, Marion County recorded 53 new positive coronavirus cases. One month later, Marion County recorded 895 new positive coronavirus cases from July 10 through July 16.

From June 12 to June 18, Sumter County recorded five new positive coronavirus cases. One month later, Sumter County recorded 208 new positive coronavirus cases from July 10 through July 16.

“A lot more testing being done, a lot more positives coming in,” Shah added.

He said sees this trend happening all over the state.

In March, Premier Medical Associates was the first medical group in Central Florida to offer drive-up testing for COVID-19.

“It’s been quite a different change of pace from (then) to the past several months,” he said. “Obviously we weren’t the epicenter of COVID previously, however in the last couple of weeks, we have become the epicenter for the COVID virus around the world.”

As a result of the increase in documented positive cases, Premier Medical Associates is working to set-up a caravan for its most vulnerable patients, which would bring medical care to patients’ homes, including COVID-19 testing.

