DOE approves reopening plan Osceola County schools and Seminole County schools

The Florida Department of Education has approved the reopening plan for Osceola County Schools and Seminole County Schools.

OCPS gave parents three options to enroll their child in:

Face-to-face instruction at school with health and safety precautions in place

Digital learning with their assigned school with a traditional school day schedule

Virtual learning for students to allow learning during non-traditional school hours

School will open on Aug. 24.

Seminole County schools will begin class on Aug. 17.

Seminole County parents can pick from four options:

Traditional learning and students will follow a regular school day schedule

Virtual School where students will establish their own learning schedule

Seminole Connect is at-home learning during school hours

A hybrid option allows a family to choose from multiple learning options to meet a student’s need

Reopening plans from each county has to be sent to the Department of Education by July 31.