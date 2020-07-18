Central Florida counties see jump in COVID-19 related deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Over 4,900 Floridians have died from the coronavirus, according to the department of health.

On Saturday, some Central Florida counties reported some of their highest single-day death increases since the pandemic began.

Marion County set a new record for most new deaths in a day at eight. The previous high was three on July 10.

Orange County also set a new record for deaths reported on a single day. Orange County reported 14 deaths Saturday. Their previous high was nine on July 15.

Polk County recorded 12 deaths Saturday. Their previous high was 10 on July 14. Seminole County also set a new high with eight COVID-related deaths. The County’s previous high was three.

Florida currently ranks in the top half of the nation ranked 25th for COVID-19 deaths per capita, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

This week the state hit a record with 133 deaths reported on Tuesday and broke the record with 156 deaths reported Thursday.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, whose projections have been used by the White House, currently project Florida could have 10,000 deaths by Sept. 1.

