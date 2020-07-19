92ºF

Local News

Orange County deputies search for missing man who showed signs of dementia

64-year-old last seen riding bicycle, deputies say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Missing person
Richard Joseph Dooley, 64. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing man who recently showed signs of dementia before he disappeared.

Deputies said in a tweet on Sunday that Richard Joseph Dooley, 64, was last seen wearing a blue-green checkered button-up shirt and was riding a green bicycle in the East Orlando area.

Authorities did not say how long it had been since Dooley was last seen.

Anyone who sees Dooley or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.

