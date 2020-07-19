Orange County deputies search for missing man who showed signs of dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing man who recently showed signs of dementia before he disappeared.

Deputies said in a tweet on Sunday that Richard Joseph Dooley, 64, was last seen wearing a blue-green checkered button-up shirt and was riding a green bicycle in the East Orlando area.

Have you seen this man?



Richard Joseph Dooley is 64 yrs old & has recently shown signs of Dementia. He was last seen riding a green bicycle in a blue/green checkered button up shirt in the East Orlando area.



If you see him please call: (407)-836-HELP (4357) pic.twitter.com/1EXnOJTmsv — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 19, 2020

Authorities did not say how long it had been since Dooley was last seen.

Anyone who sees Dooley or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.