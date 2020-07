ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss fall sports.

The board of directors is expected to discuss whether to recommend a fall sports season.

The meeting comes amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

