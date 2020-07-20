If you are caught without a mask in Osceola County you could face a $25 fine

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person caught without a face covering in Osceola County could face a $25 fine after a motion passed at a board of commissioners meeting on Monday.
The move was made to limit the spread of COVID-19.
More than 6,100 people in Osceola County have tested positive for the virus, according to the department of health.
A second offense for people caught without a mask would be a $25 fine and a third offense would be a $50 fine.
The board of commissioners said a face covering should be used by every person working, living visiting or doing business in Osceola County.
Here are the following exceptions:
- Anyone under the age of two
- Anyone who has a health condition and a face covering would cause impairment
- People working in a profession who do not have face-to-face interactions with the public
- Anyone working in a profession where use of a face covering would not be compatible with duties of the profession and
- Anyone exercising while social distancing
Daytona Beach city officials said anyone caught without a mask in the city could face a $50 fine.