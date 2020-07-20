89ºF

If you are caught without a mask in Osceola County you could face a $25 fine

Second offense for getting caught without mask is also a $25 fine

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Cloth coronavirus masks. (WKMG)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person caught without a face covering in Osceola County could face a $25 fine after a motion passed at a board of commissioners meeting on Monday.

The move was made to limit the spread of COVID-19.

More than 6,100 people in Osceola County have tested positive for the virus, according to the department of health.

A second offense for people caught without a mask would be a $25 fine and a third offense would be a $50 fine.

The board of commissioners said a face covering should be used by every person working, living visiting or doing business in Osceola County.

Here are the following exceptions:

  • Anyone under the age of two
  • Anyone who has a health condition and a face covering would cause impairment
  • People working in a profession who do not have face-to-face interactions with the public
  • Anyone working in a profession where use of a face covering would not be compatible with duties of the profession and
  • Anyone exercising while social distancing

Daytona Beach city officials said anyone caught without a mask in the city could face a $50 fine.

