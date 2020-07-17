You could face a $50 fine if you’re caught without a mask in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person caught without a mask in Daytona Beach could face a $50 fine.

The latest decision was approved at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

In June, Daytona Beach passed a mandate requiring residents to wear a mask in public.

The penalty is a noncriminal infraction. The first offense is a $50 fine. The second offense is a $100 fine and a third offense is a $150 fine.

The mandate applies to anyone at a location indoors and who is unable to social distance. The mandate does not include someone’s home.

Here is a list of exemptions:

Anyone under the age of two years.

Anyone observing social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Anyone for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.

Anyone working in a business or profession who does not have face-to-face interactions with others.

Anyone working in a business or profession who can maintain social distance (can include use of a barrier) from another person.

Anyone working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession.

Anyone exercising, while maintaining social distancing.

Anyone eating or drinking.

Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies.

Anyone speaking with another individual who is hearing-impaired, where the hearing-impaired individual needs to see the person’s mouth in order to understand what is spoken.

More than 4,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Click here for a full list of Central Florida cities and counties where mask mandates are in effect.

