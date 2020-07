ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Monday at a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 4:55 a.m. in the 6600 block of East Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting happened as a baby shower was being held in a business at the strip mall, but sheriff’s deputies have not released any other details.