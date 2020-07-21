Brevard County school start date pushed back

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board voted Tuesday morning to push the start date back for the upcoming fall semester due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The new start will be Aug. 24, about two weeks after the original start date of Aug. 11.

The school board began its meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss school reopening plans and how the academic year will look with measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, Brevard County students have five learning options to choose from: traditional school, eLearning, Brevard County Virtual School, hybrid model or dual enrollment.

