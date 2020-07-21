Survey results: Orange County parents, teachers prefer online learning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The results from a survey Orange County Public Schools conducted to gauge how teachers and families feel about the upcoming semester are in and they show that online learning is the preferred option among both groups.

The phone survey was conducted in May to determine the general consensus on schools reopening in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, school boards across the region, including in Orange County, have held marathon meetings to devise reopening plans with the overall goal being to keep students and staff safe.

[READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Orange County’s back-to-school plan]

While schools will be opened as of now, the survey shows that most are leaning toward the online options:

More than 9,000 teachers responded as of Monday 27.4% prefer face-to-face teaching 46.6% prefer OCPS LaunchED@Home while working from home 17.8% prefer OCPS LaunchED@Home while working from school 3.1% prefer Orange County Virtual School 5.1% say all of the options are fine

More than 45,000 families responded as of Monday 30.1% prefer face-to-face learning 64.8% prefer OCPS LaunchED@Home 4.5% prefer OCVS 0.6% list other



Last week, the Orange County School Board met for hours and voted to seek a waiver from the state to allow that the decision about if and when schools reopen be based on the COVID-19 data in Orange County.

Parents have until Friday to decide whether they’d like their child to participate in face-to-face learning, OCVS or LaunchEd, an option that involves students attending live online classes.

The semester is set to begin on Aug. 21.

Click here for more information about the county’s school reopening plan.