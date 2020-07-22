Fall sports postponed for Flagler County Schools

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Schools announced fall sports have been postponed.
The district said the conditioning program will continue with safety protocols in place.
School officials said tryouts and practices will not start on July 27.
The district wants to remind students to complete the online athletic clearings so they can participate in conditioning and be ready for tryouts.
Fall sports in the district include:
- Football
- Bowling
- Golf
- Swimming
- Cross Country
- Volleyball
Orange County Schools have also postponed fall practices.
Seminole County Schools will resume fall sports practices on Aug. 31.