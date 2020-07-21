Orange County postpones practices for fall sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite a ruling Monday night from the Florida High School Athletic Association to allow fall sports to begin on schedule, Orange County schools will not permit practices to begin Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Although Orange County Public Schools has not released an official statement about the move, schools, including Boone and Wekiva high schools, posted Tuesday morning about the decision on social media.

“OCPS has made the difficult decision to postpone fall sports tryouts, practices, and competitions until further notice; however, conditioning may continue with safety protocols, and we will continue to review and approve Athletic Clearances,” Wekiva Athletics tweeted.

The ruling will affect football, bowling, cross country, golf and swimming and diving.

The FHSAA voted after a five-hour meeting to allow practices to resume July 27.

Orange County starts school August 21, pushed back from its original start date of August 10.