What would your school do if someone tests positive for coronavirus?

ORLANDO, Fla. – ORLANDO, Fla. -- Central Florida school districts are answering the question: What would happen if someone tests positive for the coronavirus on campus?

"We do have contingency plans," said Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence. "We will adapt as needed."

News 6 examined the reopening proposals of school districts in nine counties: Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Osceola, Lake, Sumter, Flagler and Marion.

Most of them had similar protocols as they move into the new school year if someone tests positive or exhibits symptoms of COVID-19:

Isolate the staff member, teacher or student immediately

Begin contact tracing to determine who the person may have exposed

Contact local and state health departments to alert them of what’s happening

Disinfect the school property

Some districts, such as Seminole, Brevard, Marion and Sumter also add they are ready to modify class schedules or completely close schools if there is any outbreak.

"If our health department and the CDC says we need to reverse course, we most certainly will do so," said Lawrence. "Just like we did on a dime at the end of last school year."

Orange County Public Schools told News 6 they were still finalizing their protocols for this situation.