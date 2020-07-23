Do not use! FDA says these 75 hand sanitizers can be toxic

The Food and Drug Administration has updated its list of hand sanitizers not to use because of the potential presence of methanol.

Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to FDA officials.

“Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said on its website.

The FDA first warned shoppers of nine products made in Mexico in June. Since then, dozens more have been added to the list. The list is comprised of 75 different sanitizers.

Questions about methanol contamination in hand sanitizer? Visit FDAs searchable list to help you identify whether a firms’ hand sanitizer product is being recalled or has potential or confirmed methanol contamination: https://t.co/GeUwr33Y6W pic.twitter.com/iqn8Lop6hD — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) July 15, 2020

The following sanitizers have landed on the FDA’s list of products to not use:

Blumen products

Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International)

Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

Assured Aloe

For the complete list of toxic hand sanitizers, click or tap here.

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning,” the FDA added.

The FDA said substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Experts advise shoppers to regularly check the FDA’s updated list for dangerous hand sanitizers before buying an unknown brand.