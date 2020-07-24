WATCH LIVE at 2: Volusia County officials provide coronavirus update

Leaders in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference regarding the County’s fight against the coronavirus.

Speakers at Friday’s news conference will include:

Lisa Lewis, supervisor of elections, Volusia County

Dr. Stephen Bickel, medical director, Florida Department of Health in Volusia County

Dr. Joe Smith, chief medical officer, AdventHealth DeLand

Mark Spivey, clinical chaplain and licensed professional clinical counselor, Halifax Health

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Volusia County’s back to school plan

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 5,969 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The county has had 96 deaths and currently has 428 people in the hospital recovering from the respiratory virus.

On Thursday, Volusia County Schools announced the district will not start fall sports practices on July 27.

School officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions and will make a decision later to begin fall practice.

The district is working with the Volusia County Department of Health and state officials on a start date.

Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′scoronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.