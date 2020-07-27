Submit your questions: News 6 hosts town hall on reopening Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – This upcoming semester will be unlike any other parents, students and teachers have experienced before due to the challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Come fall, many students will continue learning from their home while others will return to a physical classroom likely wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Given the uncertainties of 2020-2021 academic year, News 6 is hosting a town hall where those impacted by school reopenings can submit their questions.

The Reopening Schools: Your Questions Answered town hall will take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 and will feature local experts, including a doctor and school district decision makers.

Before then, you can use the form at the bottom of this story to express your questions and concerns about the fall semester and beyond.

We’re also inviting viewers to participate in a live chat as the town hall discussion is streamed live on ClickOrlando.com/BackToSchool. The live chat box and the stream will be available on the top of that page when the time comes.

Before then, you can read up on our extensive back to school coverage including what your school would do if someone tests positive for COVID-19, how Orange County students are feeling about returning to school and things Seminole County parents want to know about the new school year.

All of those stories as well as a breakdown of each county’s reopening plan are available on ClickOrlando.com/BackToSchool.