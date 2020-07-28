DELAYED: Flagler County School Board votes to push back reopening date

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County School Board has voted to delay the reopening of schools for the upcoming semester, according to a release from the school district.

Members voted 4-1 on Tuesday to push the district’s school start date to Aug. 24, two weeks later than the original start date of Aug. 10.

According to the release, Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt proposed adjusting the start date to give schools and staff more time to prepare for a safe return to the classroom amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders said the extra time will also allow teachers and other staff members on campus earlier so they can undergo training on new safety guidelines and the variety of learning options available to students this fall.

Under the district’s back-to-school plan, families can choose from the following three learning options: face-to-face instruction, iFlagler virtual school or a remote-live option.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Flagler County Schools had also postponed fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

With the updated school year calendar, district leaders said school board officials asked staff members to look for opportunities to add more teacher planning and professional development days throughout the school year.

