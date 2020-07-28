Driver killed in wrong-way crash on State Road 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on State Road 408 on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

FHP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Road 408, just west of John Young Parkway.

Investigators said a trooper was investigating a different crash on westbound State Road 408 near Old Winter Garden Road.

The trooper saw a Nissan Maxima go past him eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to FHP.

Troopers said the investigator dispatched the information to other agencies.

Investigators said the Maxima crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

FHP said the driver of the Maxima was pronounced dead at Orlando Health.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.