Golf cart driver dies after crash with SUV in The Villages, troopers say

79-year-old man killed

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a golf cart died after he was involved in a crash with an SUV in The Villages Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 79-year-old man was driving a golf cart west on Madero Drive around 1 p.m. and when he approached the intersection at Zaragoza Place, he turned left into the path of an SUV.

The golf cart driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Records show the 69-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.

Both drivers were from The Villages, according to the crash report.

