Osceola County board to meet ahead of schools reopening

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – School officials in Osceola County are expected to hold a school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this month, school board members approved a plan to reopen schools on Aug. 24 instead of their original date, Aug. 10.

Chairman Kelvin Soto explained that decision was made following the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"Here locally in Florida, we've seen a dramatic increase in the number of infections and the number of positive cases that are coming from testing, and that is caused us to re-examine," Soto explained.

The district’s reopening plan was submitted and approved by the Florida Department of Education, which gave parents three choices to enroll their child in.

“It was approved by the secretary of education. Not only was it approved, but they see it as a model plan and commended us on the plan that we put forward,” he said.

“We asked parents to make a decision as to how they want the education of their students to continue in 2020-2021, whether they want their child to come to school, whether they want a digital learning environment, or whether they wanted to do Osceola virtual school, which they learn at their own pace,” Soto said.

The district is expected to take public comment in advance of Tuesday's meeting. Only 20 people from the public will be allowed in the board room. All other comments can be entered through video.

The meeting will be live streamed here. The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.