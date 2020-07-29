84ºF

Northbound lanes blocked on SR 429 after semi-truck veers off roadway

Driver expected to be OK, troopers say

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Florida Highway Patrol troopers respond to semi-truck rollover crash along S.R. 429. (@FHP Orlando Twitter) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All northbound lanes along State Road 429 in Orange County are blocked after a semi-truck veered off the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The truck was on the S.R. 429 ramp headed northbound on the turnpike when it drove off the road, toppling onto its side past the barricades.

Troopers asked drivers to use caution in the area as first responders worked the crash.

News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve advised drivers to use Winter Garden Vineland Road as an alternative route. Follow him on Twitter for updates on the crash @TrooperSteve_.

