Northbound lanes blocked on SR 429 after semi-truck veers off roadway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All northbound lanes along State Road 429 in Orange County are blocked after a semi-truck veered off the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The truck was on the S.R. 429 ramp headed northbound on the turnpike when it drove off the road, toppling onto its side past the barricades.

Traffic alert Orange County. SR-429 ramp to Northbound Turnpike. Semi-truck left the roadway. Driver transported and will be ok. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/nmMqUzUkDH — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 29, 2020

Troopers asked drivers to use caution in the area as first responders worked the crash.

News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve advised drivers to use Winter Garden Vineland Road as an alternative route. Follow him on Twitter for updates on the crash @TrooperSteve_.