WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis in Merritt Island for space roundtable

Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet with aerospace leaders in Merritt Island Thursday for a roundtable discussion.

The Florida governor’s visit to the Space Coast comes about two hours after the successful launch of NASA’s next Mars rover, named Perseverance. The spacecraft carrying the mission is on its way to Mars for a February arrival.

The event will be at Space Florida headquarters at 10 a.m.

Leaders from SpaceX, ULA, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are participating.

