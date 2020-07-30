86ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis in Merritt Island for space roundtable

Florida governor meeting with SpaceX, ULA, Boeing

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Merritt Island, politics, space news, Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet with aerospace leaders in Merritt Island Thursday for a roundtable discussion.

The Florida governor’s visit to the Space Coast comes about two hours after the successful launch of NASA’s next Mars rover, named Perseverance. The spacecraft carrying the mission is on its way to Mars for a February arrival.

The event will be at Space Florida headquarters at 10 a.m.

Leaders from SpaceX, ULA, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are participating.

Watch live at the top of this story and check back for updates.

